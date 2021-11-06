Bi-District football playoff pairings for El Paso-area schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas high school football playoffs will get underway this week. Here are the pairings for the Bi-District playoffs:

Class 6A Division I

Odessa Permian at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. Friday 

Pebble Hills at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m. Friday at Midland Grande Communications Stadium

Class 6A Division II

San Angelo Central at Eastlake, 6 p.m. Friday  

Eastwood at Abilene High, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A Division I

Amarillo at Del Valle, 6 p.m, Friday 

Amarillo Caprock vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. Friday at Austin High School 

El Dorado at Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m. Friday 

Bel Air at Lubbock Coronado, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 5A Division II

Ysleta at Andress, 6:30 p.m. Thursday 

Parkland at Austin,  7 p.m., Thursday  

Horizon at Burges, 7 p.m. Friday 

Jefferson at Canutillo, 7 p.m. Friday 

Class 4A Division I

Riverside vs. Big Spring, 6 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton  

Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View, TBA 

Mountain View vs. Fort Stockton, 7 p.m. Friday at Van Horn High School 

Fabens vs. Andrews, 3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton

Class 3A Division II

Anthony vs. Brady, 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit High School 

