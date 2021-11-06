Bi-District football playoff pairings for El Paso-area schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas high school football playoffs will get underway this week. Here are the pairings for the Bi-District playoffs:
Class 6A Division I
Odessa Permian at Franklin, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Pebble Hills at Midland Legacy, 7 p.m. Friday at Midland Grande Communications Stadium
Class 6A Division II
San Angelo Central at Eastlake, 6 p.m. Friday
Eastwood at Abilene High, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A Division I
Amarillo at Del Valle, 6 p.m, Friday
Amarillo Caprock vs. Chapin, 6 p.m. Friday at Austin High School
El Dorado at Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m. Friday
Bel Air at Lubbock Coronado, 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 5A Division II
Ysleta at Andress, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Parkland at Austin, 7 p.m., Thursday
Horizon at Burges, 7 p.m. Friday
Jefferson at Canutillo, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A Division I
Riverside vs. Big Spring, 6 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton
Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View, TBA
Mountain View vs. Fort Stockton, 7 p.m. Friday at Van Horn High School
Fabens vs. Andrews, 3 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton
Class 3A Division II
Anthony vs. Brady, 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit High School