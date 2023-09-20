EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bel Air High School football star Chris Davis earned statewide recognition for his performance in Week 4 of the Texas high school football season.

Davis was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for his Week 4 performance. The honor is presented by the Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers.

Davis, who is a wide receiver and defensive back for Bel Air, had eight receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also tallied 152 return yards while registering a whopping 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Davis’ performance helped guide Bel Air to a 44-37 win over Clint last Friday.

“Chris is one of the nicest, most selfless kids you’ll ever meet, and he just happens to be an outstanding student-athlete. He is a leader on campus serving on the Principal’s Advisory Council and a leader in our school district, serving on the Ysleta Independent School District Student-Athlete Leadership Council. He is arguably one of the top players, not just in El Paso, but in the state at each of his respective positions (wide receiver and defensive back). Chris works as hard as I’ve ever seen a young person work when it comes to academics and being successful in athletics.”

Bel Air is now off to a 4-0 start to the 2023 season.

Up next, the Highlanders will take on Jefferson (0-4) in its last non-district game on Friday, Sept. 22 at Bel Air High School.