Bel Air, Tornillo earn Tuesday night wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The boys high school basketball season is at a turning point with district races heating up and playoff spots up for grabs.

This week, the Bel Air Highlanders joined Americas (ranked No. 17 in Class 6A) and Chapin (ranked No. 12 in Class 5A) in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) top 25 rankings. The Highlanders coming in at No. 25 in Class 5A and their ranking was on display Tuesday night. Bel Air earning a win over Hanks, 54-45, after trailing at the end of the third quarter. Josh Villegas led the Highlanders with 12 points in the win as Bel Air improves to 12-0 on the season.

Meanwhile, Tornillo is proving to be one of the top teams in Class 3A, even if the TABC ranking aren’t showing as much. The Coyotes battled Cathedral for a road win, 44-38, to improve to 16-4 this season. Jesus Delgado led all scorers with 20 points in the win.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.