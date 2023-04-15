GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTSM) – The Bel Air boys’ magical run through the Class 5A state soccer tournament came to an unfortunate end on Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Frisco Lone Star.

The Highlanders were looking to complete an undefeated season with a second state championship in four seasons, but fell short of the goal.

Frisco Lone Star scored in the 20th minute on a Bartek Zabek goal and took that 1-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

FINAL: Lone Star 4, Bel Air 1



Bel Air suffers its first loss this season in the 5A State Championship game. The Highlanders still put together a remarkable season with a 28-1-1 record. pic.twitter.com/X8fyiTFHIP — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 15, 2023

The Rangers proceeded to score two more goals early in the second half. Zabek scored his second of the match in the 49th minute, then Jamin Samons made it a 3-0 Lone Star lead off of a set piece in the 60th minute.

Bel Air fought hard in the match and got within two goals on a headed strike from Ruben Esparza in the 69th minute to make it 3-1.

However, Lone Star added a fourth goal on a penalty kick in the 75th minute to officially ice the game and clinch the state championship for the first time in school history.

Bel Air finishes the season 28-1-1, one victory away from a state championship. Lone Star finishes its title-winning campaign with a record of 24-1-2.