EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After grabbing wins in their respective Elite Eight games, both the Bel Air and San Elizario boys soccer teams punched their tickets to the UIL Texas Boys Soccer State Championships.

In Class 5A, Bel Air secured a 1-0 win over Midlothian in Wichita Falls, Texas to advance to the Final Four. Bel Air’s Brandon Carrillo was the lone goal scorer of the game. Once the final whistle was blown, Bel Air played its way to fourth clean sheet in five playoff games.

Puro Bel Air Aqui is music to my ears! https://t.co/krpfqoLnCN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 8, 2023

Bel Air will play at either 5:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. CST in the Class 5A Boys Semifinals on Thursday, Apr. 13 in Georgetown, Texas. Bel Air is still waiting to find out which team they will face off with.

In Class 4A, San Elizario played its way to a 3-0 win over Diamond Hill-Jarvis in Justin, Texas on Saturday.

San Elizario secures a 3-0 win over Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis.



San Eli is heading back to the Final Four for the first time since 2019, which is the same year they won state. https://t.co/8z8kI8vw23 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 8, 2023

San Elizario earned its third straight clean sheet and fourth of the playoffs after full time.

The Eagles will either play at 4:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CST in the Class 4A Boys Semifinals in Georgetown, Texas on Wednesday, Apr. 12.

This is San Elizario and Bel Air’s first time back in the Final Four since 2019. In that same year, both Bel Air (5A) and San Elizario (4A) won state championships.