GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTSM) – The Bel Air boys soccer team is heading back to the Class 5A state championship game for the second time in four seasons.

The Highlanders routed Mission Sharyland 4-1 in the 5A state semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Georgetown, scoring the final four goals of the match after falling behind 1-0 early.

With the win, Bel Air improves to 28-0-1 on the season and have not had a result other than a victory since Jan. 5.

Bel Air was missing top scorer Rodolfo Gonzalez and starting midfielder Sebastian Licon due to red cards the pair received in the Regional Quarterfinals last weekend.

They didn’t miss them too much, though, as the Highlanders re-grouped after falling behind early. Ruben Esparza scored a pair of goals, the first of which drew the Highlanders level after falling behind early.

Freshman Dilan Amezcua put Bel Air in front for good late in the first half with a strike from distance. In the second half, the Highlanders pushed the lead to 3-1 thanks to a goal off a mad scramble from Oscar Ibarra.

Esparza sealed the deal with about 15 minutes left in the match with his second goal to push Bel Air into the state title game.

Bel Air will play the winner of Frisco Lone Star and Pflugerville Connally on Saturday the Class 5A State Championship Game at 12:30 p.m. MT in Georgetown.

