Bel Air boys ranked for first time in 2021; Americas, Chapin hold steady in TABC polls

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – With the Texas high school basketball playoffs less than a month away, three boys basketball teams cracked the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings on Monday.

First, in Class 6A, Americas came in at No. 17. The Trail Blazers fell four spots from last week’s poll after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday to Montwood. Americas is 12-1 on the year.

In Class 5A, sophomore stud KJ Lewis and Chapin continue to be head and shoulders ahead of everyone else in District 1-5A, as well as the entire Sun City. The 13-0 Huskies are ranked 12th in 5A this week.

Class 6A: No. 17 Americas (12-1)

Finally, the still-undefeated Bel Air Highlanders cracked the 5A rankings for the first time all season on Monday, coming in at No. 25. At 11-0, Bel Air is the favorite to win District 2-5A this winter.

As of now, no El Paso girls teams have been ranked by the TABC this year.