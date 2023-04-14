GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTSM) – One day after an explosive 4-1 win over Mission Sharyland in the Class 5A State Semifinals game of the UIL Playoffs, the Bel Air boys soccer team was focused on rest and recovery on Friday.

Bel Air started the day with a light practice where the mini-game of soccer-tennis took up most of the session time.

Right after a light practice, the team went to Johnny Carino’s, an Italian restaurant, to get some food into their system. The choice of Italian food was one made by design and not just out of the blue.

“We are going to carb-load for lunch with a nice Italian lunch,” Joe Messinger, an athletic trainer at Bel Air High School, said. “The kids will have a couple of choices. We try to keep it strict. No carbonated beverages whatsoever. We stick with electrolytes and water to make sure they are hydrated.”

After lunch, the team loaded onto the bus and went back to the hotel. There, the Bel Air athletic training staff put the team through different recovery exercises to make sure their bodies felt rejuvenated heading into Saturday’s championship game.

Bel Air (28-0-1) will play Frisco Lone Star (22-2-1) in the Class 5A State Championship game of the UIL Playoffs on Saturday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. MT/1:30 p.m. CST.

Bel Air will aim to win its second state championship in program history. The Highlanders won the state title back in 2019.