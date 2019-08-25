Behind experienced defense, El Paso High on the prowl for playoffs

After missing the playoffs in 2018, El Paso High is looking to a return to form in 2019.
Head Coach: Robert Morales
2018 Record: 4-6 (2-4)
Returning Starters O/D: 3/7
Impact Players: Sr. QB Zach Rodriguez, Sr. OL Jael Duran, Sr. RB/DB Giovanni Vielma, Sr. DE Hunter Spier, Sr. LB Santiago Candelaria, Sr. DB Yan Arias
2019 Outlook: Rodriguez returns at quarterback for El Paso, which will help get the rest of the offense up to speed. The defense remains largely intact and will keep the Tigers in a lot of games this season. If the offense can find their rhythm, El Paso will be in the hunt for a playoff spot.