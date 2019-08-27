Backfield leads the way for Burges in 2019

Led by a dynamic duo in the backfield, Burges is looking to win the district championship in 2019

Head Coach: James Routledge​

2018 Record: 7-4-1 (4-2)​ Returning Starters O/D: 5/5​

Impact Players: Sr. OL Jaime Escobar, Jr. RB Robert Hall, Jr. QB AJ Caldwell, Sr. LB Daniel Solis, Jr. LB Alec Marenco, So. ATH Tavorus Jones​

2019 Outlook: Burges won a bi-district championship last season and the Mustangs are looking to duplicate that success this year. Escobar will lead the way for Hall and Caldwell has the ability to distribute the football. Solis and Marenco will be the heart of the defense and Jones could be the X-factor on a very dangerous team.​