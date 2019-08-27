elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Backfield leads the way for Burges in 2019

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Led by a dynamic duo in the backfield, Burges is looking to win the district championship in 2019

Head Coach: James Routledge​
2018 Record: 7-4-1 (4-2)​ Returning Starters O/D: 5/5​
Impact Players: Sr. OL Jaime Escobar, Jr. RB Robert Hall, Jr. QB AJ Caldwell, Sr. LB Daniel Solis, Jr. LB Alec Marenco, So. ATH Tavorus Jones​
2019 Outlook: Burges won a bi-district championship last season and the Mustangs are looking to duplicate that success this year. Escobar will lead the way for Hall and Caldwell has the ability to distribute the football. Solis and Marenco will be the heart of the defense and Jones could be the X-factor on a very dangerous team.​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports