EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Irvin High School standout Justin Avalos was named the new head coach for the El Dorado boys basketball team on Friday.

Avalos will get his first chance as a head coach after spending the last few seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin.

El Dorado introducing new boys basketball coach Justin Avalos tonight. Great player for Irvin back in his day and @justophat played pro ball in Mexico for awhile too. pic.twitter.com/l59icUzk6v — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 15, 2023

He bring a strong playing pedigree with him. After starring at Irvin, he played collegiately in Colorado, before playing professionally in Mexico for years.

After his playing days ended, Avalos returned home to coach. He also played for the Southwest Desert Cats while coaching at Franklin.