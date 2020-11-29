Austin topples El Paso High in 90th edition of ‘Battle of the Claw’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In the 90th edition of the ‘Battle of the Claw’, Austin ran over, around and through the El Paso High defense, en route to a 62-14 win on Saturday at R.R. Jones Stadium.
With the win, the Panther improve to 3-2 (1-1) on the season and are in position to clinch a playoff berth with a win next week against Jefferson.
The Tigers fall to 1-3 (1-1) on the season and will need an upset win over Andress next Saturday in order to be in position to qualify for the Bi-District Round.
Week 9 schedule, results
Monday, Nov. 23
Burges vs. Andress, Canceled
Irvin vs. Austin, Canceled
El Paso High vs. Bowie, Canceled
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Eastwood vs. Americas, Canceled
Franklin vs. Pebble Hills, Canceled
Montwood def. Socorro, 56-7
Eastlake def. Coronado, 53-14
Horizon def. Ysleta, 56-49
Parkland def. Hanks, 56-14
Friday, Nov. 27
Bel Air vs. El Dorado, Canceled
Del Valle def. Chapin, 70-21
Saturday, Nov. 28
Andress vs. Irvin, Canceled
Bowie vs. Jefferson, Canceled
Austin def. El Paso High, 62-14