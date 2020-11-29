Austin topples El Paso High in 90th edition of ‘Battle of the Claw’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In the 90th edition of the ‘Battle of the Claw’, Austin ran over, around and through the El Paso High defense, en route to a 62-14 win on Saturday at R.R. Jones Stadium.

With the win, the Panther improve to 3-2 (1-1) on the season and are in position to clinch a playoff berth with a win next week against Jefferson.

The Tigers fall to 1-3 (1-1) on the season and will need an upset win over Andress next Saturday in order to be in position to qualify for the Bi-District Round.

Welcome to the 90th edition of the ‘Battle of the Claw’ — Austin vs. El Paso High. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/HqY8VQUBfV — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 28, 2020

Week 9 schedule, results

Monday, Nov. 23

Burges vs. Andress, Canceled

Irvin vs. Austin, Canceled

El Paso High vs. Bowie, Canceled

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Eastwood vs. Americas, Canceled

Franklin vs. Pebble Hills, Canceled

Montwood def. Socorro, 56-7

Eastlake def. Coronado, 53-14

Horizon def. Ysleta, 56-49

Parkland def. Hanks, 56-14

Friday, Nov. 27

Bel Air vs. El Dorado, Canceled

Del Valle def. Chapin, 70-21

Saturday, Nov. 28

Andress vs. Irvin, Canceled

Bowie vs. Jefferson, Canceled

Austin def. El Paso High, 62-14