Austin rallies late for 24-21 win over El Dorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Austin marched 75 yards down the field and scored with 10 seconds left to take down El Dorado 24-21 at the SAC on Thursday night.

Israel Luna plunged in from one yard out on a pitch-play that capped the Panthers’ impressive final drive. The game was back-and-forth the whole way, with El Dorado taking a slim 14-12 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, Austin’s Jayden Wilson scored on a short running play to give the Panthers an 18-14 lead, but in the fourth quarter, Ricardo Portillo would find Isaiah Rudison out of the backfield for El Dorado’s final score of the game.

That set up Austin’s game-winning drive with five minutes left that took nearly the rest of the game clock off the timer.

Austin improves to 2-0, while El Dorado falls to 0-2.