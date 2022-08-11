EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Austin High School introduced Jose Ruvalcaba as its new head volleyball coach in a ceremony in the gym on Thursday.

Ruvalcaba has never been a head coach before now, but was a very successful assistant coach at Riverside High School for years.

In his first head coaching job, Ruvalcaba knew exactly what he wanted and chose the Panthers’ program for a reason.

“I’ve been part of a successful program at Riverside and I wanted to bring what I learned over there to Austin and see if we can build a program here,” Ruvalcaba said. “They’ve struggled here for a few years and this is what I wanted; I want to build a program from the ground up.”

Austin lost its first game at Horizon on Tuesday, but by moving to Class 4A in 2022, the Panthers hope to compete for a district title.