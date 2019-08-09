Austin enters 2019 season with high expectations following playoff win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Austin is back. The Panthers won their first playoff game since 2007 last season, all part of a nine win campaign to go along with a bi-district championship.

KTSM 9 Sports dropped by McKee Stadium in Central El Paso to preview Austin’s upcoming season.

Tonight, we resume our high school football previews with the Austin Panthers. Austin is coming off a 9-3 mark in 2018, including their first playoff win since 2007. The Panthers return 12 starters and have high expectations. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #9OT #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/A9pr4vYWE2 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 8, 2019

Austin Panthers​

Head Coach: Eric Pichardo​

2018 Record: 9-3 (5-1)​

Returning Starters O/D: 6/6​

Impact Players: Sr. OL Christian Valles Jr., Sr. TE/WR David Sanchez, Sr. ATH Cesar Mireles, Sr. WR/DB Steven Loya-Montoya, Jr. RB/LB William Rodriguez, Sr. DL Luis Rangel​

2019 Outlook: Austin’s remarkable turnaround is no mistake. The Panthers have bought in, winning a playoff game in 2018. Rodriguez is a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the football. Valles Jr. is a three-year starter on the offensive line, while Rangel and Loya-Montoya will do some damage on defense.​