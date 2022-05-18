EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A total of 15 athletes, seven at Andress and nine at Montwood, signed to play sports in college on Wednesday.

At Andress, boys soccer player Anthony Barrera signed with Air Force as the first Golden Eagles’ player in 25 years to sign to play Division I.

Other Andress athletes to sign were baseball players Zion Hankins and Aaron Bazan to Eastern Arizona Junior College and South Mountain Community College; football’s Zion Gonzalez to Bethany College; Natalie Rodriguez will go to Sul Ross State for soccer; and girls basketball players Alianna colon and Mariah Lewis are going to Seward Community College and Missouri Baptist, respectively.

At Montwood, two players are going D-1. Zuri Zubia signed with the brand new beach volleyball program at UTEP and Jasmine Deschamps will go to Texas Tech for cheerleading.

Clarissa Galindo will be signing with Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas for volleyball. Galindo has 45 career kills, 21 blocks and 48 digs. Galindo will study kinesiology and health education.

Brandon Nunez will be signing with Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas for soccer. Nunez is a first team All-District 1-6A and second team All-Region Midfielder. Nunez will study mechanical engineering.

Caleb Montes will be signing with Sul Ross State University for football. Montes is a second team All-District 1-6A linebacker with 135 career total tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. Montes will study kinesiology.

Dominic Navarro will be signing with Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas for wrestling. Navarro is a regional qualifier and a three-time All-City selection. He will study special education.

Aremie Steele will be signing with Grand View University in Iowa for wrestling. Steele is a district champion, a regional champion, she earned third place at the state competition, and earned All-City female MVP. Steele will study criminal justice.

Daisha Villa will be signing with Justice College in Arizona for soccer. Villa is a goalkeeper who earned 1-6A goalkeeper of the year in 2020, she also earned first team All-City.

Nathan Benitez will be signing with the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell for golf. Benitez placed top 15 at the district 1-6A tournament, he will study pre-med.