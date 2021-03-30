Area Round high school soccer playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is gold ball season and after 17 high school soccer programs out of El Paso advanced to the Area Round, a total of five teams survived and advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals of the Texas state soccer playoffs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action across the state.

Area Round — High School Soccer Playoffs

Boys Results

-Eastlake def. Southlake Carroll, 4-1 (Falcons advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)

-Keller Central def. Coronado, 5-2 (Thunderbirds eliminated)

-Keller High def. Montwood, 2-1 (Rams Eliminated)

-Byron Nelson def. Pebble Hills, 1-0 (Spartans Eliminated)

-Del Valle def. Amarillo High, 2-1 in OT (Conquistadores advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)

-Bowie def. Randall, 5-0 (Bears advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)

-Palo Duro def. Bel Air, 2-1, (Highlanders eliminated)

-Lubbock Monterrey def. Chapin, 4-2 (Huskies eliminated)

-San Elizario def. Snyder, 2-2, 4-3 in PKs (Eagles advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)

-Mineral Wells def. Riverside, 2-0 (Rangers eliminated)

Girls Results

-Byron Nelson def. Eastlake, 4-0 (Falcons eliminated)

-Eaton def. Franklin, 3-0 (Cougars eliminated)

-Lubbock Monterrey def. Jefferson, 2-0 (Silver Foxes eliminated)

-Lubbock Coronado def. Canutillo, 4-1 (Eagles eliminated)

-Amarillo High def. Bel Air, 4-0 (Highlanders eliminated)

-Abilene Wylie def. El Paso High, 2-0 (Tiger eliminated)

-San Elizario def. Brownwood, 8-0 (Eagles advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)