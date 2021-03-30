Area Round high school soccer playoff scores, highlights

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is gold ball season and after 17 high school soccer programs out of El Paso advanced to the Area Round, a total of five teams survived and advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals of the Texas state soccer playoffs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action across the state.

Area Round — High School Soccer Playoffs
Boys Results
-Eastlake def. Southlake Carroll, 4-1 (Falcons advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)
-Keller Central def. Coronado, 5-2 (Thunderbirds eliminated)
-Keller High def. Montwood, 2-1 (Rams Eliminated)
-Byron Nelson def. Pebble Hills, 1-0 (Spartans Eliminated)
-Del Valle def. Amarillo High, 2-1 in OT (Conquistadores advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)
-Bowie def. Randall, 5-0 (Bears advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)
-Palo Duro def. Bel Air, 2-1, (Highlanders eliminated)
-Lubbock Monterrey def. Chapin, 4-2 (Huskies eliminated)
-San Elizario def. Snyder, 2-2, 4-3 in PKs (Eagles advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)
-Mineral Wells def. Riverside, 2-0 (Rangers eliminated)
Girls Results
-Byron Nelson def. Eastlake, 4-0 (Falcons eliminated)
-Eaton def. Franklin, 3-0 (Cougars eliminated)
-Lubbock Monterrey def. Jefferson, 2-0 (Silver Foxes eliminated)
-Lubbock Coronado def. Canutillo, 4-1 (Eagles eliminated)
-Amarillo High def. Bel Air, 4-0 (Highlanders eliminated)
-Abilene Wylie def. El Paso High, 2-0 (Tiger eliminated)
-San Elizario def. Brownwood, 8-0 (Eagles advance to the Regional Quarterfinals)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports