EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Round 2 of the boys high school basketball playoffs will begin on Friday across the state of Texas. El Paso will send seven teams to the Area Round. You can tune-in to the season finale of 9 Overtime for Area Round scores, highlights, and postgame reaction with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, and Sam Guzman on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. It’s the Borderland’s only high school basketball wrap-up show.

Class 6A

•Americas vs. Byron Nelson — Friday, 3 p.m. MT @ Midland Christian

Class 5A

•Andress vs. Canyon Randall — Friday, 2 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School

•Parkland vs. Amarillo Palo Duro — Friday, 3:30 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School

•Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa — Friday, 5 p.m. MT @ Midland Christian

•Canutillo vs. Amarillo High — Friday, 5 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School

Class 4A

•San Elizario vs. Dumas — Friday, 5 p.m. MT @ Seminole High School

Class 3A

•Tornillo vs. Tulia — Friday, 5:30 p.m. MT @ Monahans High School

