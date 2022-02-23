EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Round 2 of the boys high school basketball playoffs will begin on Friday across the state of Texas. El Paso will send seven teams to the Area Round. You can tune-in to the season finale of 9 Overtime for Area Round scores, highlights, and postgame reaction with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, and Sam Guzman on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. It’s the Borderland’s only high school basketball wrap-up show.
Class 6A
•Americas vs. Byron Nelson — Friday, 3 p.m. MT @ Midland Christian
Class 5A
•Andress vs. Canyon Randall — Friday, 2 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School
•Parkland vs. Amarillo Palo Duro — Friday, 3:30 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School
•Chapin vs. Amarillo Tascosa — Friday, 5 p.m. MT @ Midland Christian
•Canutillo vs. Amarillo High — Friday, 5 p.m. MT @ Andrews High School
Class 4A
•San Elizario vs. Dumas — Friday, 5 p.m. MT @ Seminole High School
Class 3A
•Tornillo vs. Tulia — Friday, 5:30 p.m. MT @ Monahans High School
