Anthony tabs Lewis as next head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Michael Lewis has been named the next head football coach at Anthony High School, the Anthony Independent School District announced on Monday.

A graduate of Fabens High School, Lewis has spent the last nine years as an assistant coach at Fabens High School. He takes over a Wildcats team that went 3-8 last season under Ray Carroll, who leaves the program after just one season.

Lewis knows small town football and believes he is the guy to get the best out of his new Wildcats team.

“Coming from a small school and going to another small school, I feel really comfortable,” said Lewis. “I’m going to take what I’ve learned in the last nine years and implement it to a school that’s very similar to Fabens. I’m going from one end of the county to the other, but the schools are very similar.”

Anthony competes in District 1-3A with the likes of Tornillo, Alpine, Crane, and Compass Academy.