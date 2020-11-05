Anthony cancels remainder of football season due to COVID-19 concerns

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Anthony High School has canceled the rest of its 2020 football season, the school announced on Wednesday.

The Wildcats’ made the announcement on social media, citing COVID-19 concerns as the reason for the cancellations. There were over 3,100 cases of COVID-19 announced in El Paso on Wednesday morning.

Anthony was slated to play Alpine on Friday night, with a chance to go to the playoffs on the line. Instead, their season ends a week early, with a record of 1-3 in four games.

