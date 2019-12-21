Andress sweeps Chapin in basketball rivalry battle

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Andress boys and girls basketball teams completed a clean sweep of rival Chapin in the Battle of the Northeast on Friday night.

In the first game of the night, the Eagle boys scored the final 10 points of the game to beat the Huskies 59-53. Devonte Owens scored eight of the final 10 points for Andress. The Eagles grabbed sole possession of District 1-5A with the win.

In the nightcap, things were much easier for the Andress girls, as the Eagles defeated Chapin 56-42. Andress jumped out to an early lead and cruised from their to the victory over the rival Huskies.