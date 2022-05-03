EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andress football standout Malcolm Anderson received his fourth Division I offer from nearby New Mexico State on Tuesday.

A running back/wide receiver for the Golden Eagles in the Class of 2023, Anderson has received interest from programs outside of the Borderland, but NMSU is the first of the two local teams to offer him.

A versatile speedster at both running back and wide receiver who has been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.3 seconds, Anderson also harbors offers from Army, Navy and Texas State, in addition to a few FCS programs.

Anderson had 1,514 total yards of offense in 2021, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 10 through the air. He was also a dynamic return man for the Golden Eagles, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, as well as an interception for a touchdown.

Anderson is one of eight active high school football players from El Paso to receive an offer from a Division I FBS program. LJ Martin (Canutillo), DJ Crest and Tyrone McDuffie III (Parkland), Julian Melucci (Eastlake), Shay Smith (Franklin), Speedy Munoz (Riverside) and Jayden Wilson (Austin) are all being recruited by a bevy of D-1 programs.

Crest and Martin both committed to Texas Tech last week. Others in the Class of 2023 could follow suit very soon.