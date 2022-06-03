EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Andress senior sprinter Charlie Bass verbally committed to run at UTEP on Friday night, he announced on social media.

One of the fastest runners, not only in El Paso, but in the state of Texas in 2022, Bass qualified for the UIL State Meet in the Class 5A 200 meters. In Austin, Bass finished ninth in the 200 in a time of 21.67 seconds.

I am proud to announce that I have verbally committed to run D1 Track & Field at The University Of Texas at El Paso. I’m glad that I will able to stay home!! @ColinDeaverTV @Fchavezeptimes @MikeF32 @Coachpapaelliot @UTEP @UTEPTrack @CoachLacena @AndressHS_Track pic.twitter.com/ic4WvClZLA — Charlie Bass Jr. (@Charlie_CBJ) June 4, 2022

At UTEP, Bass will be coached by former Olympian Davian Clarke, the Miners’ sprints coach. Clarke has also coached Olympians like Sean Bailey and Ned Azemia in recent years and helped Jevaughn Powell post one of the three fastest times in the NCAA in 2022.

A multi-sport athlete at Andress, Bass joins classmates like Jeremiah Cooper (Iowa State football) at the Division I level.