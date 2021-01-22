Andress races past Austin 91-56, avenges early season loss to Panthers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The race is District 1-5A boys high school basketball has everyone looking up at the Chapin Huskies, who are ranked No. 12 in the state. However, the Andress Eagles seem to be hitting their stride as the season progresses.

The Eagles avenged their early season loss to Austin with a 91-56 win over the Panthers on Friday night. Andress and Austin are now tied for second place in the district, two-games back of Chapin for the top spot.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.