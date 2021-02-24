Andress punches ticket to Regional Quarterfinals with win over Palo Duro

ANDREWS, Texas (KTSM) — The Andress boys basketball team is headed back to the Regional Quarterfinals. The Eagles soaring to a 79-72 win over Amarillo Palo Duro on Wednesday at Andrews High School in the Texas 5A Area Round high school basketball playoffs.
Five players scoring in double figures for Andress led by Christian Villegas who poured in a game-high 21 points. Cameron Smith added 17 points, Isaac Padilla chipped in with 12 points, and Harold Poindexter and Jeremiah Cooper each scored 11 points in the win.
The Eagles, who join Chapin and Ysleta as the other two local boys programs to punch their ticket to the third round of the playoffs, will turn their attention to No. 6 Amarillo High. The Sandies got past Bel Air, 63-28, on Wednesday in the Area Round at Seminole High School. A tip-off time has yet to be announced.