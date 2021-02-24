Andress punches ticket to Regional Quarterfinals with win over Palo Duro

ANDREWS, Texas (KTSM) — The Andress boys basketball team is headed back to the Regional Quarterfinals. The Eagles soaring to a 79-72 win over Amarillo Palo Duro on Wednesday at Andrews High School in the Texas 5A Area Round high school basketball playoffs.

FINAL: Andress knocks off Amarillo Palo Duro 79-72 in 5A Area Playoffs. Eagles advance to round 3 to play the winner of No. 6 Amarillo and Bel Air. If the Highlanders pull the upset, there will be a second all-El Paso Regional Quarterfinal, Jim Forbes’ team vs. his alma mater. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 24, 2021

Five players scoring in double figures for Andress led by Christian Villegas who poured in a game-high 21 points. Cameron Smith added 17 points, Isaac Padilla chipped in with 12 points, and Harold Poindexter and Jeremiah Cooper each scored 11 points in the win.

The Eagles, who join Chapin and Ysleta as the other two local boys programs to punch their ticket to the third round of the playoffs, will turn their attention to No. 6 Amarillo High. The Sandies got past Bel Air, 63-28, on Wednesday in the Area Round at Seminole High School. A tip-off time has yet to be announced.