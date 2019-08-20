Andress poised to make deep playoff run in 2019

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Andress Eagles have a rich football tradition in Northeast El Paso. It starts with the late Allan Sepkowitz and has continued with Jeff Woodruff as the head coach. The program continues to be one of the best in the city and that should continue in 2019.

The Eagles return 16 starters from last year’s 9-3 team that captured another district and bi-district championship. With the core of that team back this season, Andress is poised to make a deep playoff run.

“The fact is we have some good returners, we have some guys who are threats with the ball in their hands, and then we have some size up front,” said Woodruff. “I think all of that can help us out.”

“This is a team that can go further than we usually have,” said senior linebacker Kiante Liggins. “The hard work we’ve put in, the blood, sweat and tears during summer workouts was amazing to me. The bond we had during summer workouts is why I believe we can go further.”

Andress will open the season on Friday, August 30 against Coronado.

Tonight's #txhsfb preview takes us to Allan Sepkowitz Stadium with the Andress Eagles. This year's Eagles team could be the top team in the city, poised to make a deep playoff run. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #9OT pic.twitter.com/onquGLbTld — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 19, 2019

Andress Eagles​

Head Coach: Jeff Woodruff​

2018 Record: 9-3 (6-0)​

Returning Starters O/D: 8/8​

Impact Players: Jr. QB Jeremiah Toskey, Jr. RB Travon Ware, Sr. DT Gustavo Gallardo, Sr. DE Jajuan Pickens, Sr. LB Kiante Liggins, Sr. DB Marcus Jones​

2019 Outlook: Andress remains the team to beat in the district with 16 starters returning from last year’s playoff team. The Eagles are coming off a district and bi-district championship and will be led on offense by Toskey and Ware. The defense is stacked with Gallardo and Liggins set to do some heavy lifting.​