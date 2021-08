Andress, Irvin, Bel Air score opening night wins in high school football’s return to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school football season in El Paso is officially underway with three games taking place across the city on Thursday night. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Bel Air def. Socorro, 21-6

Andress def. Chapin, 42-13

Irvin def. Hanks, 49-27

Friday, Aug. 27

•Midland Christian vs. Americas, 4 p.m. @ SAC

•Montwood vs. Midland High, 6 p.m.

•Pebble Hills vs. Permian, 6 p.m.

•Jefferson vs. Alpine, 6 p.m.

•Monahans vs. Clint, 6:30 p.m.

•Parkland vs. Eastwood, 7 p.m.

•Franklin vs. Rio Rancho, 7 p.m.

•Del Valle vs. Coronado, 7 p.m.

•Horizon vs. Austin, 7 p.m.

•Fort Stockton vs. Bowie, 7 p.m.

•Canutillo vs. Burges, 7 p.m.

•El Paso High vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

•Santa Teresa vs. Fabens, 7 p.m.

•San Elizario vs. Anthony, 7 p.m.

•Mountain View vs. Ruidoso, 7 p.m.

•Cathedral vs. Tornillo, 7 p.m.

•Deming vs. Organ Mountain, 7 p.m. @ Field of Dreams

•Las Cruces vs. Cibola, 7 p.m.

•Gadsden vs. Chaparral, 7 p.m.

•El Dorado vs. Eastlake, 7:30 p.m. @SAC

Saturday, Aug. 28

•West Mesa vs. Centennial, 1 p.m. @ Field of Dreams

•Eldorado vs. Mayfield, 7 p.m. @ Field of Dreams