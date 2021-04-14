Andress head football coach Jeff Woodruff retires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Andress head football coach, Jeff Woodruff, is calling it a career. Woodruff telling KTSM 9 Sports he is retiring.

The news was first reported by Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

BREAKING El Paso Andress will have a new HFC in 2021; Jeff Woodruff will not return for a 7th season….

Andress, one of the top jobs in the Sun City is open #txhsfb @dctf @Texan_Live — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) April 14, 2021

Woodruff, 64, coached Andress the past six seasons and won 44 games in his tenure. He also coached in the college ranks at UTEP under Mike Price and spent 13 years at the University of Washington as an assistant.

It remains to be seen who will replace Woodruff at Andress, which is widely considered one of the top head coaching jobs in the city.