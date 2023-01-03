EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Andress girls overcame a 12-point second half deficit to upset northeast rival, 20th-ranked Chapin 53-48 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Allenae Martin-Lewis scored 18 points and made the game-tying bucket in regulation, then put the Eagles in front for good with a three-pointer in double overtime.

On the boys side, Chapin remained undefeated in District 1-5A play with a 78-62 win over rival Andress. Brandon Hymes had 21 points and Bryson Williams scored 20 to lead the Huskies.

Over on the west side, the Franklin boys also stayed undefeated in District 1-6A action, defeating Eastwood in a barnburner, 50-48.

On the girls side, the Franklin girls stayed undefeated in District 1-6A play by defeating Eastwood 59-45.

The high school basketball season continues on Friday with more district play and the first episode of 9 Overtime: Basketball Edition at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.