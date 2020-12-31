Andress girls cruise to victory on busy night for high school hoops

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Andress girls basketball team cruised past rival Chapin 59-41 on Wednesday night.

With the victory, the Eagles improved to 11-0 on the season, and the Huskies fell to 7-2. Both squads will challenge for a District 1-5A title.

The other 1-5A squad that could make some noise for a league championship also flexed its muscles on Wednesday. The Burges girls dominated El Paso High 73-35, holding the Tigers to just 15 points in the second half.

On the boys side of things on Wednesday evening, Bel Air improved to 9-0 with a 56-41 win over Parkland. Tony Brown led the way for the Highlanders with 16 points.

Earlier in the day, the Chapin boys dominated Andress, Americas shut down Franklin, and Austin snuck past Jefferson.