Andress forfeits playoff game due to COVID-19 exposure, Canutillo advances to Area Round

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the more intriguing Bi-District playoff matchups will not be played on Friday night. Officials from the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) confirming to KTSM that the Canutillo-Andress high school football playoff game, scheduled for Friday night at Allan Sepkowitz Stadium, has been canceled due to a COVID-19 exposure on the Andress football team.

Per El Paso ISD, the Andress football team is quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Friday’s Bi-District playoff game has been canceled and Canutillo will advance to the Area Round via forfeit. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 10, 2020

According to EPISD, Andress is currently in quarantine after being notified they had come into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. “Their season is over,” a district spokesperson told KTSM.

Sources tell KTSM a student-athlete at El Paso High tested positive for the virus. Andress played the Tigers last Friday night, just five days after being notified of the exposure.

Andress, coached by Jeff Woodruff, finishes the 2020 season a perfect 5-0 on the field, but suffer their first loss as a result of district policy off the field.

Canutillo, coached by Scott Brooks, will advance to the Area Round via forfeit.