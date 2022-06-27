EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s high school football Class of 2023 is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory.

Malcolm Anderson, a standout running back/wide receiver for Andress High School, committed to play college football at Army on Monday night. In doing so, Anderson became the fourth El Pasoan in the Class of 2023 to commit to play Division I FBS Football, joining DJ Crest and Tyrone McDuffie III of Parkland and Canutillo’s LJ Martin.

Anderson chose Todd Monken and the Black Knights over Columbia, Navy, New Mexico State, Penn and Texas State. He made the announcement on his social media pages.

Anderson told KTSM on Monday night after his commitment that he already had a pretty good idea it was where he wanted to go. However, a visit up to New York over the weekend solidified West Point in his mind.

“I had my mind it; they were checking on me every week, calling me and that was something I really appreciated,” said Anderson. “Things like that made me want to join them.”

A star all over the field for Andress, Anderson accounted for 25 total touchdowns as a junior in 2021. Any way the Golden Eagles gave him the ball, he was productive including as a runner, receiver, return man and defender.

He’ll join another Andress Eagle at West Point; Class of 2020 graduate Gustavo Gallardo is currently playing for Army and helped Anderson on his visit there over the weekend.

Anderson’s abilities on the field could help him become a productive player in Army’s triple-option offense.

“The A-back, which is the position I’ll play, gets the ball the most. Having me in the open field, the motions, which is my type of game, I’ll fit in with their play-style,” said Anderson.

In addition to the four Class of 2023 players committed to D-I programs, four more in that class harbor current FBS football scholarship offers. Anderson is one piece of what could be one of the most exciting high school football seasons in El Paso in some time.