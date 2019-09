Andress, Burges football score Thursday night wins to kickoff Week 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 3 of the high school football season kicked off with two Thursday night games being played in El Paso. Andress (3-0) held on to beat El Dorado (0-3) 34-30 and Burges (2-1) beat Eastlake (0-3) 35-27.

KTSM 9 Sports had cameras at both stadiums and sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Week 3 High School Football Schedule

Thursday, September 12:

-Burges def. Eastlake, 35-27

-Andress def. El Dorado, 34-30

Friday, September 13:

-Austin vs. Socorro, 4 p.m. (SAC)

-Montwood vs. Midland Lee, 6 p.m.

-Del Valle vs. Hutto, 6 p.m.

-Midland vs. Franklin, 6:30 p.m. (Franklin H.S.)

-Coronado vs. Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

-Americas vs. Onate, 7 p.m. (Field of Dreams)

-Bel Air vs. El Paso, 7 p.m. (El Paso H.S.)

-Eastwood vs. Horizon, 7 p.m. (Horizon H.S.)

-Bowie vs. Clint, 7 p.m. (Clint H.S.)

-Jefferson vs. Parkland, 7 p.m. (Parkland H.S.)

-Irvin vs. Ysleta, 7 p.m. (Ysleta H.S.)

-Canutillo vs. Mountain View, 7 p.m. (Mountain View H.S.)

-Hanks vs. Fabens, 7 p.m. (Fabens H.S.)

-Fort Stockton vs. Riverside, 7 p.m. (Riverside H.S.)

-San Elizario vs. Cathedral, 7 p.m. (Bowie H.S.)

-Tornillo vs. Anthony, 7 p.m. (Anthony H.S.)

-Gadsden vs. Chaparral, 7 p.m. (Chaparral H.S.)

-Mayfield vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

-Santa Teresa vs. Alamodgordo, 7 p.m.

-Chapin vs. Pebble Hills, 7:30 p.m. (SAC)

Saturday, September 14:

-Rio Rancho vs. Las Cruces, 1 p.m. (Field of Dreams)

-Centennial vs. Sandia, 1 p.m.