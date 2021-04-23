Andress baseball powers past Bowie to remain perfect in district play, 15-6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school baseball regular season is coming to a close and district championships, as well as playoff berths, are up for grabs across the state.

On Friday night in District 1-5A, the Bowie Bears played host to the Andress Eagles who have already wrapped up the district championship. The Bears put up five runs in the first inning, but the Eagles responded with several crooked numbers of their own, en route to a 15-6 win. Jose Rosales drove in four runs while Julius Ryan struck out five in the win.

With the win, Andress improves to 17-3 (16-0). The loss drops Bowie to 13-5 (13-4), however, the Bears remain in second place in the district standings.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

