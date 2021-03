EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school baseball season is heating up as teams across the city are starting to make their playoff push.

In District 1-5A, the Andress Eagles continue to impress following their 11-1 win over El Paso High on Tuesday. Eagles improve to 9-3 (8-0) with the win while the Tigers fall to 4-8 (3-5) on the season.

FINAL SCORE:

ANDRESS: 11 EL PASO: 2

WP: Adrian Guerrero IP: 6 Ks: 3



🦅:

Ju. Ryan 2×4 2RBI, L. Vasquez 1×3, A. Guerrero 1×3 2RBI, I. Martinez 1×3, C. Carreon 2×3 2RBI, Ja. Ryan 1×3 RBI, A. Martinez 1×1 RBI



EPHS:

E. Holland 1×4, Z. Turner 2×3 RBI, M. Espinoza 1×2 — Andress Baseball (@AndressBaseball) March 24, 2021

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Switzer Field at Andress High School.