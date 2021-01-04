Andress 2-way star Cooper receives offer from UTEP

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Andress wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Cooper has received a scholarship offer from the hometown UTEP Miners, he announced on Sunday night.

A standout two-way player who has starred for the Eagles both offensively and defensively since his freshman season, Cooper made the news public on Twitter. A junior, Cooper will graduate from Andress in 2022.

Cooper was all over the field in 2020 for Andress, as the Eagles went undefeated at 5-0, before their season ended due to COVID-19 before they could play Canutillo in the Bi-District playoffs. On defense, he made 28 tackles, with five interceptions and multiple fumble recoveries. Offensively, he scored 10 touchdowns in a variety of different ways.

Cooper’s offer from UTEP is a big one for him, as other Division I programs could come calling now that the Miners have showed interest in the local kid. If Cooper ends up going to UTEP, he could help a Miners secondary that saw a rash of transfers late in the 2020 season. It’s possible he could end up playing on the offensive side of the ball, too.

The Cooper family has a track record of sending athletes to the next level; Jeremiah’s older brother, Tristan, played defensive back at the University of Arizona from 2016-2019, accumulating 123 tackles in four seasons.

His older sister, Hannah, currently plays basketball at Western Colorado University, an NCAA Division II program in Gunnison, Colo. She is currently the Mountaineers’ leading scorer, averaging 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists through four games. She was also the RMAC Freshman of the year in 2019-20.

Jeremiah hopes to follow in his siblings’ footsteps, but first, he hopes to have a standout senior season in the fall of 2021.