EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All week long, the Americas softball team talked about wanting to make history. On Friday, they spoke it into existence.

In game two of the Class 6A Region I Semifinals at Lubbock Christian University, the Trail Blazers defeated South Grand Prairie 6-4 on a 7th inning walk-off, two-run home run from Christalynne Sepulveda to advance to the Region I Finals for the first time in program history.

Americas’ trip to the Sweet 16 was its first since 2012, when the Trail Blazers made it in back-to-back seasons. However, that team couldn’t make it any further, something the 2022 edition of Americas wanted to ensure happened. Americas is the first El Paso team to make it to a Regional Final since Chapin did it in Class 5A in 2017.

After an 11-1 game one victory on Thursday night, the Trail Blazers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after six innings on Friday in game two. However, South Grand Prairie showed a lot of fight, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to temporarily save its season.

That set up Sepulveda’s seventh inning heroics, a moonshot to straightaway center field, then a race around the bases where she was finally mobbed at home plate.

In the Regional Finals (Elite 8), Americas will face Flower Mound Marcus, which took down Timber Creek in two games in the Regional Semifinals. If the Trail Blazers can win one more series over Memorial Day Weekend, they would punch their ticket to the Class 6A State Tournament (Final 4) in Austin in two weeks.

On the high school baseball diamond, a pair of El Paso teams did not have much luck in their playoff games on Friday. In Class 5A, Del Valle lost game two of its Regional Quarterfinal series to Abilene Wylie, 11-0, eliminating the Conquistadores from the postseason. It was Del Valle’s first trip to the Round of 32 since 2015.

In Class 4A, Riverside gave up 13 runs in one inning to Snyder, eventually losing game one of its Regional Quarterfinal series to the Tigers, 17-3. The Rangers will need to win two games on Saturday in order to keep their season alive and advance back to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.