Americas tops Franklin 57-48, remains unbeaten in District 1-6A play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Americas girls basketball team continues to be the class of District 1-6A following their 57-48 win over Franklin on Friday night. The Trail Blazers improving to 14-1 (12-0) on the season and taking a 2.0-game lead over the Cougars (14-4, 11-2) in the standings.

Isabel Dempsey led Americas with 14 points while Adebukola Akomolafe chipped in with 13 points in the win. Fernanda Soto tallied 14 points for Franklin.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Americas High School.

