EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Down 28 points entering the 4th quarter, Eastwood needed a miracle to defeat Abilene in the Class 6A DII Bi-District Playoffs. The Troopers almost got it, before faltering 42-35, their season coming to an end.

Eastwood was down 42-14 after three quarters , after the Eagles went on a 28-0 run spanning two quarters of play. However, the Troopers dug deep, scoring 21 straight points in the 4th quarter to get within a touchdown with two minutes to play.