EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After winning Game 1 of the Class 6A Region I Finals on Thursday night, Americas saw itself drop Game 2, 8-1, to Flower Mound Marcus on Friday.

Flower Mound Marcus struck first by scoring three runs in the first inning. A Haidyn Sololoski solo homerun combined with a Alex Hanish two-run homerun put Marcus up three after one frame of play.

Americas wasn’t able to get the bats going the whole game and only managed to put one run on the board.

The Trailblazers now look to win Game 3, which can give them their ticket to the Final Four, against Flower Mound Marcus on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. CST.