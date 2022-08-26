EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday marked the beginning of the new high school football season across Texas. Four local high schools took to the gridiron to start their 2022 campaigns. Americas, El Paso High, Clint, and Tornillo were the four schools that kicked off their season on Thursday night.

The night was headlined by a double-overtime thriller between Americas and Midland Christian. The start of the game was a slow one. The score heading into halftime was 3-0, Midland Christian, as Mason Horton nailed a field goal for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs built at 10-0 lead in the third quarter. Then there was a scary moment as Americas starting quarterback Mark Moore was taken off the field in a stretcher after a run play. Moore gave the crowd the thumbs up sign as he was exiting the field.

The Trail Blazers rallied together and managed to pull themselves back into the game and tie it. Two rushing touchdowns from Brian Promesse followed by a pair of successful two-point conversions led to the game going into overtime tied at 16.

No one scored in the first overtime so then came a second. That is when Avery Moran found Carson Hufford on a bootleg pass to put the Mustangs up. A successful two-point conversion after gave Midland Christian at 24-16 lead.

Americas got one more opportunity to score and tie the game but failed to do so. That led to Americas suffering a tough loss in their first game of the 2022 season.

Three other local high schools were in action Thursday night. Here is the final scores:

El Paso High def. Gadsden, 27-20.

Hirschi def. Clint, 48-7

Morton def. Tornillo, 51-0

More local high schools will kick off their 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 26. Friday also marks the new season of 9 Overtime. You can watch the borderland’s best high school football wrap up show at 10:15 p.m. MT on Friday night.