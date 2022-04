EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Americas softball team defeated Eastwood on Friday night, 9-2, to clinch a share of the District 1-6A title with the Troopers.

Eastwood entered the fourth inning leading 2-0, but a three-run home run by the Trail Blazers’ Sabrina Carillo put Americas in front for good. Oregon State signee Sydney Saenz added to the Americas’ lead with a grand slam in the fifth.

The Bi-District playoffs will begin across the state of Texas next week for all classifications.