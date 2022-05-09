EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two weeks of playoffs around the state of Texas, one team from El Paso is still standing entering the Regional Quarterfinals: the Americas Trail Blazers.

Americas defeated Keller 2-0 in a best-of-three series over the weekend to advance to round three to face Midland in the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals (Round of 32) later this week.

Meanwhile in New Mexico, the playoffs began on Friday. In Class 5A, No. 2 Centennial defeated No. 15 Cibola 5-3 in the first round of the state tournament and will face. No. 7 Hobbs in the state quarterfinals later this week.

A full schedule for both teams can be found below:

Texas Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals

Americas vs. Midland – All Games in Pecos

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 8 p.m. CT

Game 2: Friday May 13, 6 p.m. CT

Game 3: After game 2, if necessary

New Mexico Class 5A State Quarterfinals

(2) Centennial vs. (7) Hobbs

Thursday May 12, 11 a.m. MT, Cleveland High School Field 4