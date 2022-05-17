EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Only one Borderland softball team at the high school or collegiate level is still remaining in the playoffs: the Americas Trail Blazers.

Roxanne Luna’s squad defeated Midland High School in a three-game series last week in the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals to advance to the Regional Semifinals – the Sweet 16 – for the first time since 2012. The Trail Blazers made back-to-back Sweet 16s in 2011 and 2012.

They’ve done it with a balanced offensive attack and solid pitching and fielding on the other side of the coin. In the Regional Semifinals, Americas will square off with South Grand Prairie in a three-game series, beginning Thursday at Lubbock Christian University.

6A Region 1 🥎 Semifinal Matchup 🏆

Best of 3 Series@AHS_BlazersSB 🆚 @SoftballSGP (All Games are at Lubbock Christian University)



Game 1

Thursday 8 PM CST



Game 2

Friday 6 PM CST



Game 3 (If Necessary)

Friday 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/2qeLiZ676S — Borderland Sports (@EPSports915) May 16, 2022

The Trail Blazers like their chances to get the job done.

“They remind me of us. A lot of central Texas teams don’t think a lot of El Paso teams. We’re always showing on the field what we can do and our potential and skills,” said Luna.

South Grand Prairie took down Allen in the Regional Quarterfinals and enter the Sweet 16 at 31-2 on the season. However, the Trail Blazers are 32-5 after their two wins over Midland High and remain confident.

We have a great team. We have great hitting, pitching and fielding so I’m glad that’s been able to back us up,” said senior Sydney Saenz, an Oregon State signee. “I’m glad that we’ve been able to make history in El Paso.”

The Regional Semifinals series begins Thursday with game one at 8 p.m. CT at Lubbock Christian. Game two is Friday at 6 p.m. CT, with game three following immediately after, if necessary.