PECOS, Texas (KTSM) – Americas’ High School softball had another exciting playoff series. This time in the regional quarterfinal round of the 2022 UIL 6A Region 1 and 3 Softball State Championships.

The Trailblazers took on Midland High and the series went to three games. After dropping Game 1 on Thursday, Midland took down Americas 5-2 in Game 2 early Friday. The Trailblazers then bounced back in Game 3 and shut out the Bulldogs 4-0 to win the series 2-1.

Americas takes game 3 against Midland. They’re moving on to the Sweet Sixteen🏆 pic.twitter.com/WffXoRxVQp — 𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙼 𝚂𝙷𝙰𝙳𝚈 (@_SamIAm13) May 14, 2022

Per Felix Chavez, this is the first time Americas’ softball will head to the Sweet 16 since 2012. Americas’ Head Coach Roxanne Luna and her squad will now play in the next round of the playoffs.

Per MaxPreps, The Trailblazers will face South Grand Prairie (31-2) in the Sweet 16 next week.