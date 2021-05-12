Americas softball looks to continue playoff run in Regional Quarterfinals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Americas softball team is one of just two El Paso programs left standing in the state playoffs, the only team in Class 6A, Texas’ highest classification.

The Trail Blazers advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals after last weekend’s series sweep of Timber Creek in the Area Round. Americas will now turn their attention to Forth Worth Boswell in a ‘Best of 3’ series in Fort Stockton beginning on Friday.

“It’s an awesome feeling, especially because out-of-town teams don’t really see El Paso teams as a threat,” said Americas junior infielder Annika Ruiz. “To be able to go out there and beat West Texas teams and out of West Texas — it says a lot.”

Americas is 22-6 this season and have won seven of their last eight games, including a four-game winning streak in the playoffs. The Trail Blazers have three players who are hitting over .400 with 10+ home runs this season.

“Our pitching has been great and our hitting has been timely,” said Americas head coach Roxanne Luna. “The girls have come up clutch with key hits in moments when we’ve needed to get rallies going.”

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. Game 2 is slated for Saturday at 9 a.m. with Game 3 to follow in Fort Stockton, if necessary.