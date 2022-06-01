EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas High School held a festive send-off event on Wednesday for the Trail Blazers softball team that will play in the Class 6A state semifinals later this week.

Once the Trail Blazers arrive in Austin on Thursday morning, it’ll be all business. Americas will make its Class 6A Final Four debut on Friday at 3 p.m. MT as they battle San Antonio’s Northside O’Connor for the right to go to the state championship game.

On Friday afternoon, Americas softball will do what no El Paso team has done in nearly 30 years: Play in the Class 6A state semifinals. We caught up with @AHS_BlazersSB today as they gear up for the trip. @samguzmanTV leaves for Austin tomorrow to chronicle their journey. pic.twitter.com/PQPq16fyxI — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 1, 2022

Americas is only the second El Paso team to ever make a trip to the state tournament in Austin, joining Bel Air in qualifying. They know the rarefied air they’ve entered.

“It’s taken almost 30 years for another team to do what they did,” said Trail Blazers head coach Roxanne Luna. “It’s not an easy task or easy dream to accomplish and these girls have just worked their tails off.”

They’ve advanced to the state semifinals in a variety of ways: sweeps, three-game series, walk-offs, blowouts and pitcher’s duels. The amount of ways the Trail Blazers can win is part of what makes them so hard to beat.

“We have so much confidence, in all three facets of the game. We’ve come a long ways and I think that will be very beneficial to us. We just have to put the ball in play a lot and be smart around the bases,” said Americas senior center fielder Sydney Saenz.

Americas will be going up against a team with only one loss on the year, which came back in February. Still, they like their chances and are ready to compete for a state title.

KTSM 9 Sports Reporter Sam Guzman is in Austin and will file reports on Americas’ run in Austin throughout the rest of the week.