EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Americas and Pebble Hills battled it out at Eastlake High School for the final playoff spot in District 1-6A on Monday.

Americas brought their A-game in the most important game of their season so far and secured an 11-2 win over Pebble Hills.

Pebble Hills struck first in the game by scoring two runs in the top of the first.

Americas countered back the very next half inning with three runs and took a 3-2 lead after one inning of play.

In the bottom of the third inning, that is when Americas’ bats caught fire. The Trail Blazers scored seven runs and jumped out to an 11-2 lead.

Despite their best efforts, the Spartans could not chip away at the deficit and in the bottom of the sixth inning an RBI-single by Micaela Aguilar gave the Trail Blazers a 12-2 lead to run rule the Spartans.

Americas will now play Odessa Permian in the Class 6A Bi-District round.