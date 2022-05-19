EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Americas High School softball team is officially one win away from making program history.

The Trail Blazers steamrolled South Grand Prairie 11-1 in game one of the Class 6A Regional Semifinals on Thursday night in Lubbock. With the victory, Americas needs just one more win over the Warriors on Friday to punch its ticket to the Regional Finals for the first time ever.

FINAL in 6A Region 1 🥎 Semifinal (Best of 3️⃣ Series) Game 1 at Lubbock Christian University @AHS_BlazersSB 1️⃣1️⃣

🆚@SoftballSGP 1️⃣



The Lady Trailblazers lead the series 1-0 & are one win away from advancing to the 6A Region 1 Final 🏆🔵🔴



Game 2 is tomorrow at 6 PM CST 👀 pic.twitter.com/KUiV8YiBYr — Borderland Sports (@EPSports915) May 20, 2022

The Trail Blazers are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2012, but showed no signs of nerves as they jumped out to a quick, big lead after three innings and managed to hold on.

Americas will have two games tomorrow to advance to the Elite 8. Game two of the best-of-three series is at 6 p.m. CT Friday at Lubbock Christian University. If the Trail Blazers win, they advance, if they lose, then there will be a winner-take-all game three immediately following game two.

On the baseball field, Del Valle is in the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. The Conquistadores lost game one of their three-game series with Abilene Wylie, 3-1 on Thursday night in Monahans. Game two is at 11 a.m. Friday; Del Valle must win two games to keep its season alive.

In Class 4A baseball, Riverside will begin its best-of-three-game Regional Quarterfinal series with Snyder on Friday night in Midland. The Rangers are trying to get back to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.