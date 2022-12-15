EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three Americas softball players signed letters of intent to play in college on Thursday in a ceremony at the high school.

The Trail Blazers are coming off of a trip to the Class 6A Final Four last spring and all three players that signed letters of intent played integral roles on that team.

Christalynne Sepulveda was the lone Division I signee on Thursday, inking a letter to stay home and play for UTEP.

Analisse Zubia will also stay in the Borderland and go play softball at El Paso Community College beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Finally, Juliet Vigil is going the junior college route as well. She’ll play for Western Texas College in Snyder.